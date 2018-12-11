Cong takes early lead in Rajasthan, several ministers trailing

Jaipur, Dec 11 (PTI) The Congress is leading in 61 seats, while the BJP is ahead in 45 seats in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, according to the state election commission's website Tuesday. Several state ministers are trailing behind their rivals after the initial rounds of counting. Seven Independents and three candidates of other parties have taken the lead, according to the office of Rajasthan's Chief Electoral Officer. Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is leading in the Jhalrapatan constituency by over 4,000 votes. The Congress has fielded veteran BJP leader Jaswant Singh's son Manvendra Singh from the seat. Congress candidate and discus throw gold medallist in the 2010 Commonwealth Games Krishna Poonia is leading in the Sadulpur constituency by 646 votes. State Assembly Speaker Kailash Meghwal is leading by 3,411 votes in Bhilwara's Shahpura seat. The ministers trailing are -- state Social Justice Minister Arun Chaturvedi (Civil Lines), Water Resources Minister Rampratap (Hanumangarh), Agriculture Minister Prabhu Lal Saini (Anta), UDH Minister Srichand Kriplani (Nimahera), Gaupalan Minster Otaram Devasi (Sirohi seat) and Health Minister Kalicharan (Malvia Nagar). Barmer MP Sonaram is also trailing. In Deoli-Uniara seat, Congress candidate and former DGP Harish Meena is trailing by 1,779 votes. The voting was held on December 7, the last day of polling in a round of state elections billed as a semi final before next years Lok Sabha polls.Exit polls have predicted a win for the Congress. PTI SDA AG MIN GVS