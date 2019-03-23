Cong takes swipe at Modi over greetings to Pak

New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) The Congress on Saturday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending best wishes to his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan on the eve of its National Day, alleging that he had been on good terms with the Pakistani establishment even earlier. "Remember Modiji...you embraced (then Pakistani premier) Nawaz Sharif, called him to your inauguration and showed what a change it would be. It was you who shared a birthday bash, gave him gifts. While our PM never visited Pakistan, you gave him gifts and then you are teaching us lessons on Pakistan?" said senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal. Official sources said Friday that Modi sent a letter to Khan, greeting people of Pakistan on the eve of its National Day and highlighting the importance of a terror-free South Asia. Modi's message to Khan came in the midst of severe strain in ties between the two nuclear-armed neighbours following the Pulwama attack and the subsequent air strikes by India on a JeM terror camp in Pakistan's Balakot.Significantly, India Friday boycotted a reception at the Pakistan High Commission here to mark Pakistan's National Day, objecting to invites extended to several separatist leaders from Jammu and Kashmir for the event. The Congress leader further said that soldiers were being killed everyday. He said the number of security personnel killed in terrorist attack has been rising ever since the Modi dispensation assumed office, citing terrorist strikes in Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Uri and Pulwama. "More than 60 security personnel have been martyred since the Pulwama attack. Everyday our soldiers are martyred. Why is the 'chowkidar' asleep during these terror attacks?" asked Sibal. Sibal also said that what is unfortunate is that the "many leader of thieves are telling us now that they are guards". Forty CRPF jawans were killed in the Pulwama terror attack in February. PTI ASG SMN