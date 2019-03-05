Cong to hold CWC meet in Ahmedabad on March 12

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Congress is likely to hold the meeting of its highest decision-making body in Ahmedabad on March 12, party sources said Tuesday, days after it was postponed in the wake of deteriorating security situation between India and Pakistan following the Pulwama terrorist attack.The meeting of the Congress Working Committee was previously scheduled for Feb 28 in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat.But the opposition party decided to postpone it after the Pulwama attack on Feb 26 in which 40 CRPF soldiers were killed and the Indian Air Force's strike on Jaish training camp in Pakistan a day later.Party sources said now the meeting will be held on March 12 in Ahmedabad.After the meeting in the morning, the Congress leadership, including party president Rahul Gandhi, will address a public meeting in Ahmedabad, they said.The party top brass was expected to attend the CWC meeting.This will be the first poll rally that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would attend, days after her foray in active politics as Congress general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh.The CWC would discuss the current political scenario and review the progress for the coming general election.The party's strategy for 2019 polls and its campaign roadmap are likely to be finalised at the meeting ahead of the announcement of the general election, expected in the coming days.The last CWC meet in Gujarat was held 58 years ago, a party leader said.Priyanka Gandhi's brother and party president Rahul Gandhi and mother Sonia Gandhi will be present at the rally in Ahmedabad, a BJP stronghold.The "Sankalp Rally" is being perceived by Congress leaders as a major morale booster to the party in the state where it has been out of power for almost three decades. PTI SKC SKC ABHABH