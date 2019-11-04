Cong to launch mass protest for restoration of statehood to J-K

Jammu, Nov 4 (PTI) The Congress on Monday said it is gearing up to launch a mass protest for restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.The party also accused the BJP-led government of "turning a blind eye" to the concerns of residents of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.On August 5, the Centre had announced the decision to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh -- which came into existence on October 31.The bifurcation means that the Centre will be in direct control of law and order and police in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir through the Lieutenant Governor.District Congress Committee (DCC), Jammu (Urban), president Vikram Malhotra alleged that the state of Jammu and Kashmir has been reduced to an "administration unit" and its glory has been snatched."The party is gearing up to launch a mass protest to force the central government to restore the statehood of the Dogra state of Jammu and Kashmir," Malhotra said.He was addressing a meeting of DCC office bearers, corporators, block and ward presidents at the Jammu and Kashmir Congress headquarters here.Criticising the BJP, the Congress leader said even after the formal transition of Jammu and Kashmir to a Union territory, the issues of domicile safeguard and job safety and security remained unaddressed."The future of lakhs of unemployed youth is in jeopardy. The present dispensation is turning a blind eye to the apprehensions and concerns of people, especially those of the Jammu region," Malhotra said.He urged the party workers to unite and protest against the government's "anti-people" decisions and to become the voice of the people of Jammu. PTI TAS DIVDIV