Cong trying to shift focus from development agenda in poll-bound Raj: Gajendra Singh

Jaipur, Nov 19 (PTI) Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Monday claimed the Congress was trying to shift the focus of the upcoming assembly elections from the development agenda as it does not have any issue to work with. "The Congress doesn't want the country to remain on the development path. Due to corrupt and unclear policies of the Congress, the country has suffered," Shekhawat said at a press conference here. The BJP state election committee convener said the Congress' character was exposed through its infightings that have come out in the open. Responding to the statements made by state Congress chief Sachin Pilot on the presence of Urea and DAP in the state, Shekhawat said the opposition party was trying to mislead the people of the state by repeating lies. "It has become Congress' nature to create sensation by speaking lies, but this won't last for long, he said. He alleged the state Congress chief doesn't have knowledge about farmers and farming. PTI AG INDIND