Cong, UPA allies to support Om Birla's candidature as Lok Sabha Speaker

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) The Congress and the UPA allies have decided to support the candidature of Om Birla as the Speaker of Lok Sabha, party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said Tuesday but remained silent on the issue of Deputy Speaker.Birla, a BJP MP from Kota-Bundi seat in Rajasthan, is all set to be elected unopposed on Wednesday when the motion seeking his election is moved in Lok Sabha. PTI SKC ASGZMN