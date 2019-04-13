Cong using its state govts like ATMs to pump money into election campaign: BJP

New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) The BJP Saturday accused the Congress of using its state governments like ATMs to pump "illicit money" into its general election campaign and claimed that if the opposition party comes to power, it will practice corruption.BJP spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi cited documents to hurl "Tughlaq Road poll scam", a term often used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to target the Congress in his speeches, barb at the rival party.It is shocking to know that the Congress was using its state governments for collecting money to fight elections, she alleged at a press conference and claimed that Congress-run state governments have become "election ATMs" for the party. She also named several people who were raided by probe agencies recently to claim they were involved in channelling "illicit" money to the Congress. There was no immediate reaction from the Congress, which has repeatedly accused the Modi government of using investigation agencies to target its political rivals.Income tax raids were conducted across 52 places and Rs 281 crore was recovered, she said.Several people given cash are mostly Lok Sabha candidates from Madhya Pradesh and it is sad that money is being diverted from funds allocated for the poor, Lekhi said. Accusing the Congress of being directly involved in this "scam", she alleged that if it comes to power, corruption will become a trade.BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia also attacked the Congress over the issue, alleging since it has come to power in states like Madhya Pradesh, it has been involved in various "scams" to make money to influence the general election.Modi had recently alleged that Madhya Pradesh has become an ATM for the Congress,as he cited IT raids to target the party.PTI AMP KR GVS