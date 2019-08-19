Cong walks out of Himachal Assembly

Shimla, Aug 19 (PTI) The Congress staged a walkout on the first day of the monsoon session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Monday. Raising slogans, the Congress MLAs, led by Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, staged the walkout over the arrest of the personal staff of Una MLA Satpal Raizada. Raising the issue, Mukesh Agnihotri alleged that Raizada's personal staff was arrested in a political conspiracy to defame him and the Congress Party. Intervening, Speaker Rajeev Bindal said Mukesh Agnihotri and Congress MLAs Ram Lal Thakur, Sukhvinder Sukhu and Jagat Singh Negi had given him an adjournment notice under Rule 67. This notice has been sent to the government and a discussion will be held after receiving the reply, he added. The Congress MLAs did not pay any heed to the speaker's statement and kept raising slogans. Mukesh Agnihotri said, "Not only the Congress, the entire House is against the liquor and sand mining mafia but the Una Congress MLA has unduly been defamed." At this, BJP MLAs, including Health Minister Vipin Parmar, started raising the slogan, "sharab mafia nahi chalegaa". The Congress MLAs also came into the well of the House before staging the walkout. Earlier, when the house assembled for the monsoon session at 2 pm today, the members paid tributes to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit, former Goa CM Manohar Parrikar, former Union minister Jaipal Reddy, former Himachal minister Pandit Shiv Kumar Upmanyu and former MLA Pandit Shiv Lal. PTI RDKRDK