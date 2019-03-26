Cong wants 'jugaad' govt and 'contract prime minister': Naqvi

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Tuesday claimed the Congress wants a "contract prime minister" under a jugaad government headed by it, while the people of the country want a government with a clear mandate led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Addressing a rally -- Vijay Sankalp Sabha -- in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha as part of the launch of BJP's Lok Sabha poll campaign, the Minority Affairs Minister also said Congress knows it cannot win and so it wants a PM who can be remote-controlled.The people of the country don't want a prime minister on "rotation and contract" for six months and then another PM for the next six months, Naqvi was quoted as saying by a statement from his office.The Congress wants a "contract prime minister", but the country needs a "perfect prime minister", he said. The entire nation knows Modi is a "perfect prime minister". He stands for progress, prosperity and safety of the country, Naqvi claimed.The country witnessed that the Congress during its 10 years in power "undermined the dignity" of the prime minister's post, he alleged.Prime minister's decisions used to be approved by a "super cabinet" under the UPA rule, he claimed. "Now, the country needs a strong prime minister and not a weak prime minister," he said.The Congress wants a "jugaad" government headed by it, while the people of the country want a government with a clear mandate under Modi's leadership, Naqvi said.The country needs a "strong prime minister" like Modi, who can take the vehicle of development forward, he said.Naqvi claimed thatbefore 2014, there was not a single month which did not witness a bomb blast or a terrorist attack in one or other part of the country.Anti-national elements have been destroyed in the last five years, he said. For the first time, strict action has been taken against those separatists who used to stand openly with Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and attack security forces, Naqvi said.Congress leaders were "insensitive" towards the poor and farmers during their 10 years at the Centre, but now they are talking about poor, farmers, villages, youths, women, he alleged.Congress leaders who are on a "political picnic" are pointing fingers at a prime minister who is working hard day and night for the welfare of the poor, Naqvi said. PTI ASK TIRTIR