Cong weakening fight against terrorism: Rajnath

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Home Minister Rajnath Singh Monday accused the Congress of weakening the fight against terrorism in the country. He also raised the issue of review of articles 370 and 35A. Singh that when former chief minister Omar Abdullah had demanded a separate prime minister for Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP had promptly responded by saying that time had come for their review. "I was shocked when the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir said that there must be two prime ministers in India. One should be for Jammu and Kashmir and the other for rest of the nation," Singh said."We responded promptly saying that time has come to review Article 370 and 35A, which give special rights to Jammu and Kashmir and whether we need to remove it or not. The time has come to review it," Singh said. He was addressing a rally here to canvass support for party's West Delhi candidate Parvesh Verma, Singh asserted that Naxalism will be eliminated by 2022-23, and the Modi government is capable of protecting the nation. "The Congress has weakened our fight against terrorism," the Union home minister said. He also lashed out at political parties for questioning the Indian Air Force over the number of terrorists killed in Balakot air strikes in Pakistan that were carried out after the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. "...Only vultures count bodies, not the warriors," Singh said. How can one give the number of terrorists killed in an air strike when the figure is too big, Singh asked. "We would tell if one or two persons were killed, how can I answer if the numbers are so big," he said. He asked the Congress why Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not be credited for successful surgical strike and air strike against terrorists as former prime minister Indira Gandhi was feted for the 1971 war by everyone, including former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Citing the achievements of the Modi government, the BJP leader said India is poised to become the third largest economy of the world. It is for the first time after 2004 that price rise has not become a poll issue in general elections, he said. "The rate of price rise in Pakistan is more than 9-10 per cent while it remained in the 2-3 per cent range in India. We have not allowed price rise to cross Wagah border due to our effective fiscal management," he said.