Cong welcomes EC order on Modi biopic, says 'promising step' towards level-playing field

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) The Congress Wednesday said the Election Commission order staying the screening of a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi will ensure a level-playing field for all political parties during elections.The EC banned the screening of the Vivek Oberoi-starrer biopic "PM Narendra Modi" during poll period, saying any such film that subserves the purpose of any political entity or individual should not be displayed in the electronic media. Welcoming the EC order, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the NaMo TV and the biopic were nothing but "misuse" of power by an "arrogant ruler facing defeat"."The Election Commission's decision staying the Modi biopic is an affirmation that none less than the Prime Minister of India was complicit in violating the Model Code of Conduct," he said.The Election Commission's order staying the "crass publicity gimmick" through 'Modi biopic' is a "promising step" in upholding and ensuring a 'level-playing field' in the ongoing elections, he told reporters."Prime Minister Narenda Modi's quest for 'I, Me, Myself' through Namo TV is also a boorish attempt at self-promotion. Both Namo TV and the Modi biopic are nothing more than a flagrant misuse of money power by an arrogant ruler facing imminent defeat," he said.He said the party is glad that the Election Commission has acknowledged "multiple violations" of electoral law flagged by the Congress in its representations."The impunity with which the BJP and PM Modi were and are circumventing electoral laws and misusing official machinery is unprecedented," he said.He said the Election Commission order means that NaMo TV "being run by the BJP as a propaganda tool" on electronic medium must also shut down. "Yet the BJP is continuing the same as an affront to the Election Commission's order."We urge the Election Commission to take appropriate action and ensure that NaMo TV is shut with immediate effect," he said.The Congress takes its role of vigilance with utmost seriousness, he said."We know that the BJP has Rs 10-20-30 thousand crores to spend on their election campaign and movies about 'I, Me, Myself', about a person drunk on power who believes he is bigger than India..."The nation has seen through these self-advertisements and self-promotion schemes of Prime Minister Modi," he said.Surjewala said the Election Commission is adhering to the advice given by the Supreme Court.