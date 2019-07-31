Cong will fight strongly for justice to Unnao rape survivor: Priyanka

(Eds: Updating with details, background) New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Asserting that the Congress will strongly fight for justice to the Unnao rape survivor, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said the harassment of the young woman's entire family was not possible without protection from those in power.Amid the uproar over the road accident case of the Unnao rape survivor, Priyanka Gandhi also said the "strands are now coming apart" with a police cover-up and the names of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders coming to the fore.The Unnao rape case and the harassment of the entire family of the rape victim would not have been possible without protection from those in power, she said in a tweet in Hindi with the hashtag -- "Unnao ki beti" (the daughter of Unnao)."The Congress is committed to justice. We will fight this strongly," the party general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh said.She also posted a collage of photographs of various protests in support of the 19-year-old Unnao rape survivor along with her tweet.The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and 10 others on the charge of murder in the accident case of the Unnao rape survivor.Sengar, a four-time MLA, represents the Bangermau constituency in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. He has since been suspended by the BJP.The victim has accused the lawmaker of raping her at his residence in 2017, when she was a minor. The rape case against Sengar was filed after the woman tried to immolate herself outside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence in Lucknow in April last year.On Sunday, her car was hit by a truck when she was going to meet her uncle Mahesh Singh in a Rae Bareli jail. Two of her relatives were killed in the accident, while the rape survivor and her lawyer are undergoing treatment at a Lucknow hospital, where their condition is stated to be critical.The woman's family has alleged that the road accident was a result of a conspiracy. The CBI has taken over the probe in the case. PTI ASK RC