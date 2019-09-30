Cong will record definite and historic win in bypolls to all 4 seats in Pb: Asha Kumari

Phagwara, Sep 30 (PTI) The Congress will have a definite and historic win in the bypolls to all the four Assembly seats in the state riding on Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's performance and good governance, the party's general secretary and Punjab affairs in-charge Asha Kumari said on Monday.Bypolls to Phagwara, Jalalabad, Dakha and Mukerian Assembly seats will be held on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24.Denying that there was anti-incumbency in state, Kumari told reporters, "We will record definite and historic win on all the four seats."Asked why the Congress fielded an "outsider", Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal, from the Phagwara seat, she said the former IAS officer's family had a long association with the party, but denied that it tantamount to doubting local leaders.Upset with Dhaliwal getting poll ticket, former minister Joginder Singh Mann, who was hoping for the party nomination from Phagwara, and some other leaders from Phagwara met Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh here on Tuesday.The chief minister asked them to support the party candidate in the bypolls, Congress MLA Navtej Singh Cheema, who accompanied them, said.Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar has termed the development a "natural reaction", saying they would take the disgruntled leaders along. PTI CORR VSD NSDNSD