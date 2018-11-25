Cong will return to power in 2019 with thumping majority: Virbhadra Singh

Hamirpur (HP), Nov 25 (PTI) The Congress will return to power in 2019 Lok Sabha elections with a thumping majority, former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh said on Sunday.He appealed to the people to join hands with the party for their welfare and reject the BJP, which, he alleged, had ditched them time and again by giving false slogans.Speaking at a function here, Singh said the Congress should field Youth Congress leader Abhishek Rana from Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat to upset the applecart of the BJP and the family of its senior leader Prem Kumar Dhumal.He said the BJP's days are numbered and the party would face a humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.Congress leader and Punjab Assembly Speaker K P Singh Rana said though the BJP had once again raked up the issue of building a Ram temple in Ayodhya, this card would not work as people knew that it is only used during elections. PTI CORR DJI DIVDIV