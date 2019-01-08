Cong will win 2019 polls, bag all 13 LS seats in Pb: Preneet Kaur

Ghurka (Jalandhar), Jan 8 (PTI) Former union minister and senior Congress leader Preneet Kaur Tuesday said Congress will form the government at the Centre after 2019 Lok Sabha polls as the voters were "fed up" of the "anti-people policies of Modi government."Congress will form the next government at the centre and will win all the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab," said Kaur after attending a function organised by an NGO here, an official release said."Mood of the country is crystal clear... people are totally fed up of the anti-people policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," she said.The drubbing received by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recent assembly polls in five states was a proof of the "simmering anger" among the people, she added.Noting that Congress wrested power from the BJP in three states, Kaur said the results proved that people were eagerly waiting to "oust" the saffron party.Highlighting the work done by the Congress government in Punjab, Kaur said due focus had been laid on checking female foeticide and combat the menace of drug abuse.She also said that efforts were being made to open up new avenues of employment for the youth to make them active partners in socio-economic growth of the country.The veteran leader also envisioned that 50 per cent reservation for women in Panchayat and MC polls would go a long way in making women active partners in the state's decision making process. PTI CHS VSD RHL