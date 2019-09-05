Cong workers protest against increased penalty rates under new MV Act

Gorakhpur (UP), Sep 5 (PTI) Congress workers on Thursday staged a protest here against increased penalty rates under the new Motor Vehicles Act, demanding immediate rollback of the recent hike. Congress leader and former district unit general secretary Anwar Hussain said at a time when unemployment is at its peak, the people have been burdened with 10-fold increase in penalty rates. "In Gurgaon, Rs 25,000 penalty was charged on an old scooty worth Rs 15,000. People are being fined Rs 32,000 to 56,000 which amounts to harassment," he claimed. The protest march was led by Hussain and another Congress leader S S Pandey. They, along with partymen, put garlands on motorcycles, scooters, etc. Former spokesman of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee Surhita Kareem said electricity rates have also been increased by 12 per cent. "Inflation has already affected people with rates of vegetables and grocery items going sky-high and now increased electricity rates will make things more difficult for them," Kareem said. PTI COR SAB SNESNE