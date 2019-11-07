Cong workers seek sacking of UP power minister

Mathura, Nov 7 (PTI) Congress workers here on Thursday burnt an effigy of Uttar Pradesh Power Minister Srikant Sharma, seeking his sacking for alleged involvement in the EPF scam.District Congress president Deepak Chaudhary said the minister had earned a bad name for Mathura as he was a legislator from the assembly constituency.The former leader of the Congress Legislative Party in Uttar Pradesh, Pradeep Mathur, said though it was the previous Samajwadi Party government that approved the transfer of power employees' provident fund to the housing finance firm DHFL, the amount was being transferred for the past three years after the BJP government came to power. Since the transfer of such a huge amount without the consent of the minister concerned was not possible, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should sack him, he said. PTI CORR RDKRDK