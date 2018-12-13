Congratulations to KCR Garu: PM tweets as TRS chief takes over reins of Telangana

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday took to Twitter to congratulate Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief K Chandrasekhar Rao for taking oath as Telangana chief minister for a second consecutive term. "Congratulations to KCR Garu on taking oath as the CM of Telangana. Best wishes for his tenure ahead," the PM said.KCR, as Rao is popularly called, steered his party TRS to a thumping victory and took over the reins of India's newest state for a second straight term Thursday.In the December 7 elections, the TRS won 88 seats in the 119-member assembly. Congress-led People's Front ended up with a tally of mere 21. PTI NAB SOMSOM