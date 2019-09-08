scorecardresearch
Congratulations to Modi govt on 100 days of 'no development': Rahul

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Taking a dig at the Modi government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday "congratulated" it on 100 days of "no development".He alleged that there was a glaring lack of leadership, direction and plans to turnaround the "ravaged economy".The NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 100 days after coming to power for a second consecutive term with a massive mandate."Congratulations to the Modi govt on #100DaysNoVikas, the continued subversion of democracy, a firmer stranglehold on a submissive media to drown out criticism and a glaring lack of leadership, direction & plans where its needed the most - to turnaround our ravaged economy," Gandhi said in a tweet. PTI ASK SOMSOM

