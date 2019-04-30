Congress aiming to bring employment revolution in India: Pilot

Jaipur, Apr 30 (PTI) Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said his party is aiming to bring 'employment revolution' in the country and accused the BJP of polarising castes and communities to "hide" the NDA government's "failures".He also alleged the BJP failed to counter the narrative set by the Congress in the general elections and is running away from real issues concerning the country.Rather than speaking about its performance in the last five years and the promises made in the last Lok Sabha polls, the BJP is raising sentimental and emotional issues, Pilot alleged."Green revolution happened in India when Indira Gandhi was the prime minister. The Congress has now committed itself to have an employment revolution in the country and therefore the party's plan in the elections is focused on job creation," Pilot told PTI here."Jobs can be created and backlog vacancies can be filled," he said, adding, the Congress has presented its vision for the country.Referring to the Congress' proposed minimum income guarantee scheme -- 'NYAY' -- Pilot said it will push the economy and generate jobs.The party has promised to give an annual income support of Rs 72,000 to poor families under the 'NYAY' scheme."The BJP's initial focus before the election was polarisation... They failed to counter the narrative put forward by the Congress," Pilot said."Very few in the BJP are showing their report card on job creation in the last five year. Hardly anyone is talking about for the plan for job creation in the next five years. They are running away from discussion on job creation and shifted their agenda to emotional issues."Elections must be fought on bread and butter issues and on the performance of the government, but unfortunately the BJP is not doing that," he said.The Rajasthan deputy chief minister, who is also in charge of the state rural development and panchayti raj department, accused the BJP of not implementing MGRENGA which provide 100-day work to poor people in rural areas."BJP mocked MGRENGA... It was not encouraged and this was a death by delay. The previous BJP government in Rajasthan delayed payments and did not encourage the demand of work," he said.Pilot claimed that after the Congress came to power in Rajasthan, the number of people engaged under MGRENGA increased from nine lakh to 30 lakh in three months because of the government's efforts to propagate the scheme."We started 'Kaam Mango Abhiyan', engaged representatives of panchayti raj institutions and made timely payment."We are going to focus on better execution of MGNREGA. Because of agrarian distress and farmers being in precarious financial situation, they needed extra surplus income which MGNREGA could be very helpful in," he said.The Rajasthan Congress president said the party is making coordinated and collective efforts to achieve the target of winning all the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state. "The Congress won assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh last year and we will get the same mandate in the Lok Sabha elections as well," Pilot said.In Rajasthan, polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats was held in Monday and voting for the remaining 12 seats will take place on May 6. PTI SDA NSDNSD