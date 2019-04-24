Congress alone can safeguard special status of Jammu and Kashmir: Mir

Kulgam (J&K), April 24 (PTI) Hitting out at the PDP for "bleeding" south Kashmir and creating huge disillusionment among the youth, Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief G A Mir said on Wednesday that his party alone can safeguard special status of the state and will do everything to defeat the communal agenda of the BJP-RSS. On a campaign trail here, the Congress candidate from Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency said, "South Kashmir has bled enough due to the wrong policies of PDP and its old friend BJP. There is a huge disillusionment among the youth because of violence and bloodshed." Mir is pitted against PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and NC candidate Hasnain Masoodi. Polling in the constituency is being held in three phases. "Anantnag have voted against the opportunist politics of PDP and others in the first phase and the people of Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama to follow suit. We appeal to them to vote out PDP and others," Mir said. While polling was held in Anantnag district on April 23, voting in Kulgam district will be held on April 29 while Pulwama and Shopian districts will go to polls on May 6. Addressing several public meetings in Manzgam, Nadimarg and Kulgam, Mir asked the people to support the Congress in its endeavour to put an end to the emotional blackmailing & political exploitation on the part of the PDP and other opportunist parties, which have equally betrayed people, from time to time, for electoral gains. "I am confident that people will come out in second and third phases in large numbers and cast their vote to ensure victory of the Congress party, for the fact, it is this party alone which stands guarantee to integrity, special status of the state and dignity of people in all the three regions," Mir said. He said the Congress alone can safeguard special status of the state and will do everything to defeat the communal agenda of the BJP-RSS, besides exploitative politics of other parties in Jammu and Kashmir. PTI AB SMNSMN