Congress an ATM that dispenses false promises: Shah

(Eds: Updating with inputs from Shah's Raigarh rally) Dhamtari (C'garh), Nov 17 (PTI) BJP president Amit Shah launched a broadside against the Congress Saturday, terming the party an "ATM" that dispensed "false promises", instead of development, when problems were inserted in it.Addressing a rally here ahead of the second and final phase of the Chhattisgarh polls, Shah accused the Congress of not doing anything for the state (part of Madhya Pradesh earlier) during its 55-year rule in the country.He also lavished praise on the incumbent Raman Singh government for turning Chhattisgarh into a developed state from a "bimaru" (ailing or backward) one."The Congress is known for making false promises. I say this several times, the Congress is such an ATM that if you insert a problem in it, you do not get development in response, but false promises," Shah told the gathering.The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief ridiculed the leaders of the Congress, including its president Rahul Gandhi, for "daydreaming" that the opposition party would form government in the state.He alleged that the people of Chhattisgarh did not get adequate electricity under the Congress's watch and setting up a factory too was a pipe dream in the Naxal-hit state."The same Chhattisgarh is taking India forward in the production of aluminium, steel, cement. Chief Minister Raman Singh has done that job," Shah said.Addressing another rally in the Kharsia Assembly segment in Raigarh district later in the day, the BJP chief said Chhattisgarh had come into existence only because of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.The state was carved out of Madhya Pradesh in 2000, when Vajpayee was heading the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre."The Congress was not in favour of the formation of Chhattisgarh. It was possible only after Atalji's government came to power at the Centre. Otherwise, the region would still have been a part of Madhya Pradesh," Shah said.He added that while Vajpayee had created the state, Singh had developed it during his 15-year rule.Shah junked the Congress's manifesto for the Chhattisgarh polls, calling it "jhoot ka pulinda" (a bunch of lies)."The Congress has been defeated in 14 states, where the BJP has come to power. The Congress is a party that makes false promises and assurances, while the BJP is the only party that does development works," he said.The BJP chief claimed that when the Congress was in power in Chhattisgarh (from 2000 to 2003), it had neither purchased paddy from the farmers nor given them a bonus.He said it was the Raman Singh government which took such measures, adding that Chhattisgarh, a backward state once, had now attained the heights of development due to Singh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.The election to the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly is being held in two phases. The first phase of polling for 18 seats was held on November 12. The second round of voting for the remaining 72 seats will be held on November 20 and the results will be announced on December 11. PTI TKP ENM CORR BNM RC