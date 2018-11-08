Congress announces fifth list for MP polls

(Eds: Dropping words in intro, removing para 5; Changing slug) New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) The Congress Thursday released its fifth list of 16 candidates for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls due on November 28.The announcement came a day after the Congress released its fourth list of 29 candidates for elections to the 230-member Assembly.The Congress announced its first list of 155 candidates on November 3 in which it renominated 46 MLAs. A day after, it announced the second list of 16 candidates.On Monday night, the Congress announced a third list of 13 candidates.In the current Assembly, the Congress has 57 MLAs.The Congress has been out of power in Madhya Pradesh since 2003. The incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is seeking a fourth straight term. PTI ASK ASK ANBANBANBANB