Congress announces LS candidates for UP's Amroha, Mathura, Aonla

Lucknow, Mar 24 (PTI) The Congress late on Saturday night announced its candidates for three Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.The eighth list of candidates announced by the party names Rashid Alvi from Amroha, Mahesh Pathak from Mathura and Kunwar Sarvaraj Singh from Aonla in the state.A former spokesperson of the Congress, Alvi has been a member of the Lok Sabha from Amroha (1999-2004) and a two-term Rajya Sabha MP from Andhra Pradesh.Kunwar Sarvaraj Singh has been a three-time Lok Sabha MP from Aonla. He was elected to the Lok Sabha from the constituency in 1996 and 1999 on Samajwadi tickets, while in 2004, he got elected on a Janata Dal (United) ticket.Mahesh Pathak, who has been fielded from Mathura by the Congress, is a local businessman. PTI NAV IJTIJT