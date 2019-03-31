scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Congress appoints vice chairman of OBC department

New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday appointed Vinay Kumar as the vice chairman of the party's OBC department.Ajay Kumar Yadav was appointed as the chairman of the OBC department of the party's Bihar unit, a party statement said.In other appointments, Gandhi set up various election-related panels of the party in Daman and Diu Territorial Congress Committee. PTI ASK ASK NSDNSD

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos