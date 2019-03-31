Congress appoints vice chairman of OBC department

New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday appointed Vinay Kumar as the vice chairman of the party's OBC department.Ajay Kumar Yadav was appointed as the chairman of the OBC department of the party's Bihar unit, a party statement said.In other appointments, Gandhi set up various election-related panels of the party in Daman and Diu Territorial Congress Committee. PTI ASK ASK NSDNSD