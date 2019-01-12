Congress asks its legal department to prepare action plan for LS polls

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) The Congress Saturday asked its legal department to prepare an action plan for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Addressing a meeting of state chairmen of the legal, human rights and RTI department, Congress cell chairman Vivek Tankha asked them to work in this direction to help build public opinion against the Narendra Modi government. Tankha said as lawyers are opinion-makers in society, they should play a vital role in building opinions against the present government. Legal cell's national secretary Vipul Maheshwari said vacancies in the organisation should be filled up soon so that the department is geared up for playing a combative role in the general elections. PTI SKC AAR