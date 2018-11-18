Congress attacks Khattar over his comments on rape cases

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) The Congress Sunday attacked Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar over his comments on rape cases and claimed "misogyny" had become a buzzword of the BJP leadership and his remarks exposed the ruling party leaders' "Talibani thought process". Khattar had claimed Friday that in 80-90 per cent rape and harassment cases the accused and the victim knew each other for a long time and added the cases of rapes were registered due to an argument between them. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala claimed the BJP leader had earlier said that if women wanted freedom, they should walk around naked and he sought an apology from the chief minister. "Misogyny has become a buzzword of the BJP leadership. Humiliating India's daughters and women has become a characteristic style of BJP leaders. The Talibani thought process of BJP leadership, particularly Manohar Lal Khattar, got exposed," he told reporters. There was no immediate response from the BJP to the Congress' allegations. Surjewala cited examples claiming that Haryana had become a crime hub, as women became victims everyday. PTI KR AAR