Congress, BJP trade charge, blame AAP over sealing in Delhi's Mayapuri

New Delhi, April 13(PTI) The BJP and the Congress blamed each other besides charging the ruling AAP for sealing drive at west Delhi's Mayapuri on Saturday which witnessed violent protest by locals resulting in use of force by police.Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit condemned use of force by police in Mayapuri, blaming the Centre and the MCD, both ruled by the BJP, for sealing"There was collusion of the Centre and the MCD in sealing at Mayapuri. Congress condemns brutal lathicharge on the people," she said.Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari lodged a complaint against the AAP, with Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi alleging sealing drive was being conducted selectively during imposition of model code of conduct. He urged the poll panel for intervention to halt it. "Arvind Kejriwal who is blaming the Centre and criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi is exposed today as the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and local SDM, who conducted the sealing in Mayapuri, come under Delhi government," Tiwari said. He also said the AAP and Congress did not sincerely oppose the sealing drive and held them responsible for the incident at Mayapuri. He claimed that BJP workers along with locals protested against sealing as it was conducted on the day of Ram Navami."The use of police and para military for sealing on the day of Ram Navami shows Kejriwal is an enemy of festivals," he blamed. Delhi Congress spokesperson Jitendra Kochar held the AAP government and BJP-ruled MCD responsible for sealing and use of police force against local people."When Congress was in power it brought an ordinance to stop sealing, but at a time when the AAP and the BJP are in power, people are being tortured with it," Kochar said. If Congress comes back to power after Lok Sabha polls, sealing will be stopped through an ordinance within 10 days, he claimed. PTI VIT AMP SOMSOM