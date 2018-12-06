Congress 'completely rattled' by Michel's extradition; sends lawyers to defend him: BJP

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) The Congress was "completely rattled" by the extradition of Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland helicopter deal, and sent its team of lawyers to defend him, the BJP alleged on Thursday. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said Youth Congress leader Aljo K Joseph appeared for Michel in court on Wednesday and the Congress later went through the "charade" of removing him. "The Congress party is completely rattled after the extradition of Christian Michel They know the reason. They had sent their team to defend him," Patra said at a press conference. The Congress expelled Joseph after his appearance in court. In a statement, the Youth Congress said Joseph represented Michel in his personal capacity and did not consult the party before appearing in the case. Michel, the alleged middleman in the politically-sensitive Rs 3,600-crore UPA era deal, was brought to India from Dubai Tuesday night following his extradition. PTI PR PR MINMIN