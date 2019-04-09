Congress condemns Chhattisgarh Naxal attack, Rahul terms it 'very tragic' incident

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) The Congress Tuesday condemned the Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district in which a BJP MLA and four security personnel were killed, with party president Rahul Gandhi terming it a "very tragic" incident.BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi and the four security personnel were Tuesday killed when their convoy was attacked by Naxalites in Dantewada district, two days before the first-phase elections in the state, police said."The naxal attack in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh is very tragic. I pray to God for the peace to the departed soul and strength to the families of those killed," Gandhi tweeted.The Congress, on its official Twitter handle, wrote, "We strongly condemn the Naxal attack on the BJP convoy in Chattisgarh. Our deepest condolences to the families of the brave security personnel and Shri Bheema Mandavi (sic)."The incident occurred at Shyamagiri hills when the BJP MLA's convoy was heading towards Kuwakonda from Bacheli area, which is about 450 km from state capital Raipur.The Naxalites blew up a vehicle in the convoy with an IED and opened fire at the occupants. The MLA and four security personnel were killed in the attack, police officials said. PTI SKC KJ