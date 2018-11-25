Congress condoles death of party leaders Ambareesh, Sharief

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI)The Congress condoled Sunday the demise of party leaders Ambareesh and C K Jaffer Sharief while noting it was a day of tragedy for the party.Actor-turned politician Ambareesh passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday while Sharief breathed his last this morning at a hospital in Karnataka's capital."It is a day of tragedy for the Congress party, with another senior, loved & respected member of our family in Karnataka, Shri Jaffer Sharief Ji, passing away today. My condolences to his family, friends & supporters in their time of grief," Congress president Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet. He remembered Ambareesh as a "famous son" of Karnataka whose work as an actor and a politician won him a huge following across the country. "In the passing of Ambareesh Ji, the Congress family has lost a valuable member. He was a famous son of Karnataka, whose work as an actor and in politics, won him a huge following both in the state and across India. My condolences to his family and friends in this time of grief," Gandhi said in another tweet. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also condoled the death of Sharief. "My deepest condolences on the passing away of veteran Congress leader and Former Union Minister, Sh C K Jaffer Sharief. In his long political career, he was particularly instrumental in providing an impetus to the Railways. My sympathies to his family, friends and followers". PTI SKC DPBDPB