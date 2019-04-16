Congress files complaints over derogatory remarks by BJP's Himachal Pradesh chief

(Eds: Updating details) Shimla, Apr 15 (PTI) The Congress Monday filed a complaint with the Election Commission against BJP's Himachal Pradesh chief Satpal Singh Satti for allegedly making a derogatory comment against Rahul Gandhi.The party has also lodged a police complaint against the BJP leader, urging Shimla Police to register a case against him.Earlier the Congress's state unit spokesperson Naresh Chauhan had sought Satti's apology, but he refused saying he merely read out the contents of a message which was already viral on social media."I have narrated an incident while addressing a public meeting in Nalagarh tehsil of Solan district whereby a derogatory remark was made against Rahul in retaliation of using 'chor' word for PM in a viral social media message," Satti told PTI."The person who used the derogatory word and made such a message viral can not be our worker. Even then I asked my workers to restrain from using such remark or sharing such messages," he said.He said the Congress leaders listened to only a part of his speech. "They should hear my speech in totality and then they will come to the conclusion that I have not used any derogatory remark against Rahul Gandhi," Satti said.He said, "Our workers have their own sentiments for the PM. So, Rahul Gandhi and Congress leaders should also apologise for using 'chor' word for PM in public meetings and should stop using that word for Modi". Talking to PTI, state Congress general secretary Rajneesh Kimta said he has filed a complaint against Satti with the Election Commission for the remarks.Kimta said he also filed an online complaint with Sadar police station and sent a copy of it to Shimla superintendent of police.When contacted, Shimla SP Omapati Jamwal said, "An online complaint has been received at Sadar police station. We are studying the contents of the complaint."Kimta said the Congress would hold protest rallies across the state on Tuesday at 11 am."If Satti does not apologise publicly for making the derogatory remarks, the Congress will not hesitate to gherao him," he added.In Delhi, Congress leader Kapil Sibal said one cannot expect anything better from the BJP as it is their culture to abuse, started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the 2014 elections. PTI DJI SOMSOM