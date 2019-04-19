Congress gave casteism, dynasty politics to country: BJP

/R Jaipur, Apr 19 (PTI) The BJP on Friday said the Congress gave casteism and dynasty politics to the country and it has become a cause of embarrassment to the party. "The Congress gave 'Jatiwad aur Parivarwad' (casteism and dynasty politics) to the county and today it is the cause of embarrassment and dishonour to the party itself," BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said. On Shatrughan Sinha's statement praising Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayavati, he said that it reflected that Sinha was seeing eligibility for the prime minister post in someone other than Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Former BJP leader, Sinha had recently joined the Congress. "Other leaders of the grand alliance also did not consider Gandhi as a PM candidate but this is for the first time when Congress' star campaigner himself is not seeing prime ministerial material in Rahul Gandhi. He is seeing this in Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati," Trivedi told reporters at the party office here. He said it reflects "no confidence for Rahul Gandhi and doubt on his calibre".The BJP spokesperson also alleged that law and order situation has deteriorated in Rajasthan and the government has not implemented schemes like Ayushmaan Bharat in the state and deprived people of their benefits. PTI SDA AQS