Congress govt removes A N Upadhyay as Chhattisgarh DGP

Raipur, Dec 19 (PTI) In a sudden move, the newly-elected Congress government in Chhattisgarh late Wednesday evening removed Director General of Police (DGP) A N Upadhyay. D M Awasthi, a 1986-batch IPS officer, has been given temporary charge of the post. As per an order issued by the government, Upadhyay, a 1985-batch IPS officer, who was the DGP since March 2014, has been made Chairman-cum-Managing Director of the Police Housing Corporation. Awasthi, who is Special Director General (SDG) for anti-naxal operations and the State Intelligence Branch (SIB), has been given temporary charge of DGP Chhattisgarh Police along with his existing charges, it said. Moreover, Awasthi, who also used to handle Police Housing Corporation as Chairman-cum-Managing Director, will be relived from this charge after Upadhyay takes over, the order said.