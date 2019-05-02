Congress has a tradition of lying: Vijay Rupani

Jaipur, May 2 (PTI) Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani Thursday said Congress president Rahul Gandhi was following the party tradition of telling lies and misleading the people of the country."Rahul Gandhi is telling lies everywhere, which is the tradition of the Congress party," Rupani told reporters at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office here. "He is lying on issues like the Rafale deal, loan waiver of farmers and unemployment allowance," he added.The chief minister further said that the Congress has failed to fulfil the promises made to the people ahead of assembly elections in Rajasthan. The BJP leader, who was in the city to attend a programme of Gujarati Samaj, claimed that the Congress remembered farmers only during elections. He also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his policies for the UN decision to declare Masood Azhar as global terrorist. PTI SDA RHL