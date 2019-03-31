Congress has accepted defeat in Himachal Pradesh: Jai Ram Thakur

Nahan (HP) Mar 31 (PTI) Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur Sunday said the Congress was in shock after the BJP announced candidates for the four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh. Speaking at a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha rallies at Kafota village in Shillai assembly constituency and in Paonta Sahib, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakursaid Congress leaders who were earlier seeking tickets were now shying away from the election contest. He attacked the Congress for "bad mouthing" and "abusing" Prime Minister Narender Modi. "The countrymen were watching how the Congress levelled false charges against the PM on a daily basis," he said, as the crowds raised slogans praising Modi. He claimed the Congress high command was reviewing its previous recommendations and candidates for the polls. Taking a dig at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Thakur said if the Gandhi scion was planning to marry after becoming the prime minster, then he should revisit his plans as poll win was unlikely. The chief minister said Modi had given Pakistan a fitting reply for its misadventures in Indian territory. He credited the prime minister for Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman's speedy return to India after his jet crashed in Pakistan. He asked the party workers to ensure heavy poll turnout. He said the demands of the people would be addressed on a "top priority". PTI CORR INDIND