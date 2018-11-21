Congress has lost a much loved, respected member: Rahul on Shanavas demise

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi condoled the demise of senior party leader and MP from Kerala M I Shanavas Wednesday. "With the passing of Shri M I Shanavas, two term Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad, Kerala, the Congress family has lost a much loved and respected member. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends in this time of grief," Gandhi said on Twitter. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad expressed grief on the passing away of Shanavas. "I am deeply saddened by the passing away of Shri M I Shanavas. He was a senior fellow Congressman and a popular leader who was elected from Wayanad constituency in last two Lok Sabha elections. In his death, I have lost a personal friend and Congress in Kerala has lost one of its trusted and prominent leaders," said Azad. He also expressed his deepest sympathies to his family and prayed that his departed soul may rest in peace. Congress leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said the people of Kerala have lost a very dedicated and a popular leader as he was deeply committed to the cause of the downtrodden cutting across all sections of society. "The sad demise of Shanavas ji is not only a huge loss to the state of Kerala and the Congress party, but also to me personally. In Parliament, he was always vigilant and always spoke up for the cause of marginalised. His untimely demise is an irreparable loss to the Congress party and the state of Kerala," he said in a letter to Shanavas's wife. "We are saddened to hear of the demise of Shri M I Shanavas, a beloved leader and two time Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends," the Congress said on Twitter. Party chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "Shocked and saddened to learn about the demise of Kerala MP from Congress M I Shanavas. My deepest condolences to his family, followers and well-wishers. May his soul rest in peace." Shanavas passed away early Wednesday at a private hospital in Chennai, Tamil Nadu after prolonged illness. He was 67. The Member of Parliament who represented the Wayanad constituency twice in the Lok Sabha breathed his last at around 1 am. He had undergone a liver transplant on Nov 2. He was also the working president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee. PTI SKC SMN