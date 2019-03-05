Congress has 'secret understanding' with BJP: Kejriwal on Cong ruling out alliance with AAP in Delhi

(Eds: Adding additional quotes of Gopal Rai) New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday claimed there are "rumours" that the Congress has a "secret understanding" with the BJP and asserted that his Aam Aadmi Party is ready to fight the "unholy alliance".Kejriwal's comments came in response to the Congress' announcement that it will not form an alliance with the AAP in Delhi for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls."At a time when the whole country wants to defeat Modi-Shah duo, Cong is helping BJP by splitting anti-BJP vote. Rumours r that Cong has some secret understanding wid BJP (sic)," he tweeted."Delhi is ready to fight against Cong-BJP alliance. People will defeat this unholy alliance," Kejriwal added.The Aam Aadmi Party alleged that the Congress is "helping" the BJP in winning elections."They just want to help the BJP win elections and the AAP to be defeated. It seems that central leadership is under pressure to help the BJP in the country. They just want to win polls by putting the Army in the front," senior party leader Gopal Rai told reporters.Asked why the AAP wanted an alliance with the Congress, Rai said, "All leaders of grand alliance wanted that the votes of opposition parties are not divided."We are in-principal against the Congress over several issues...but we wanted to drink this poison (alliance with Congress) for the country," he said.He said the Congress is fielding its candidates where opposition parties are in a strong position, be it in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.Rai announced that the AAP will contest the Lok Sabha elections on issue of full statehood and exuded confidence that the party will win all the seven seats.Following a meeting with Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit on Tuesday announced that they will not form an alliance with the AAP in the national capital for the upcoming general elections.He said it seems there is "undeclared alliance" between the BJP and the Congress."The Congress was of late playing hide and seek. After today's meeting between Sheila and Rahul Gandhi, it is clear that the Congress' stand goes against the country's mood. "Not only in Delhi, the Congress is going against the country's mood in other states as well," Rai said.The country wanted parties to put their individual ambitions in the back seat and fight together, the AAP leader also said."For the Congress, party comes before the country." Rai added. PTI BUN GJS KJ