Congress indulging in petty politics: Smriti Irani

Ballia (UP), May 10 (PTI) Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani Friday accused the Congress of indulging in petty politics and appealed to the electorate to shun the 'milawati' (adulterated) SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh.Addressing an election meeting here, the BJP leader also took a swipe at Robert Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, saying he would soon land in jail. "Those indulging in petty politics, Rahul Gandhi and Robert Vadra, are upset over the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Robert Vadra has reached the courts and in time to come he will also reach the jail," Irani said. The BJP leader who was here to campaign for party candidate from Salempur seat , Ravindra Kushwaha, asked the electorate to shun the politics of 'milawat', referring to the grand alliance in Uttar Pradesh- the term often used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi."Those who were opposed to each other are today together and are enacting a political drama... the lady leader has forgotten her humiliation," she said."They have never been together on the issue of bringing the Opposition together nor on the issue of development but through 'milawat' in politics they are imagining of gaining some publicity on May 23," she added. Irani, who is contesting from Amethi Lok Sabha seat presently held by Rahul Gandhi, also attacked him saying, "Those paying a visit to the people once in five years will be off to Italy." The Union minister, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha poll from Amethi, also criticised Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi for allegedly "making children abuse the prime minister".Irani was referring to a video of Priyanka Gandhi in which she is seen standing alongwith children who were raising slogans against Modi. Polling for the Salempur seat is slated for May 19 in the seventh and last phase of the ongoing general elections. PTI COR SAB RHL