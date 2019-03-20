Congress is anti-Tripura, party of traitors: Tripura CM

Agartala, Mar 20 (PTI) Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb Wednesday came down heavily on the Congress, dubbing it as a party of "traitors" whose leaders come to the state only to "eat the fruits of success".Deb also alleged that there existed an "unholy nexus" between the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) at the Centre, due to which the Left Front government managed to be in power for 25 years in Tripura.Addressing a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers meeting at Pratapgarh here, Deb said, "They (Congress) are traitors. Nobody from the party earlier came to Tripura-- Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi or Manmohan Singh." "After we freed the state from the Communists with support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, why are they coming here? They are a band of Satans. They have come to eat the fruits of success," he added. The chief minister was referring to Congress president Rahul Gandhi's visit to Khumulwng near Agartala, where he had earlier in the day addressed a public rally. Dubbing the Congress as "anti Tripura", Deb asserted that people would reject its call to overthrow the Modi government in the Lok Sabha polls. PTI JOY RBT RHL