Congress is ATM of false promises, lacks 'neta' or 'neeti': Shah

Singrauli/Churhat (MP), Nov 18 (PTI) BJP president Amit Shah Sunday termed the Congress an "ATM" of false promises, which had no leader or ideology.Addressing a rally at Waidhan in Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh ahead of the November 28 state Assembly polls, he also took a swipe at the opposition party for failing to announce the name of its chief ministerial candidate."The Congress is an ATM from which false promises and announcements come out, but no solution to any problem emerges," Shah said."(Congress chief) Rahul Gandhi, Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh are talking about the party forming government in Madhya Pradesh, but they have failed to decide on its leader," he added."They have forgotten the Congress's rule, when they turned the state into a Bimaru (backward) one, devoid of any infrastructure," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief said.During the Congress rule, the budget of Madhya Pradesh was Rs 21,600 crore, while chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan transformed the state into a developed one and raised its budget to Rs 1.85 lakh crore, he said.Even "three generations" of Congress leaders would not be able to carry out something like the 2016 surgical strikes (by the Army) on terror launchpads (across the Line of Control), Shah added.The BJP-led government at the Centre was committed to flushing out infiltrators from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, he said."Farmers got loans at an 18-per cent interest rate under the Congress rule in the state, while the BJP government has brought the interest rate to zero."Things have changed drastically in the last 15 years. Today, we have roads, water, health and welfare schemes for everyone, including farmers," Shah claimed.Addressing another rally at Churhat, he said, "Unlike the BJP, the Congress is a party without a neta (leader), neeti (policy) and siddhant (principle or ideology). It has only one leader, who sits in Delhi.""Under Prime Minister Modi's government, we have made the country safer," Shah said, referring to the surgical strikes."There was a 'mauni baba' called Dr Manmohan Singh as the prime minister and several incidents of infiltration and killings of jawans took place (during his tenure)," he said."When the Uri terror attack took place, the entire country was angry. Modi ordered the surgical strikes and made India the third country in the world after the US and Israel to have the killings of its soldiers avenged," Shah said."People should vote for the BJP with such a vigour that they will press the button (of the EVM) here, but its tremor would be felt in Italy," he said in a veiled reference to UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's country of origin.At another rally in Umaria, Shah hit out at the Congress for the "lack of democracy" within the party and the treatment meted out to its leaders such as P V Narasimha Rao and Sitaram Kesri who, he said, was pushed out from his post as the Congress chief."I want to ask, why no condolence meeting took place at the Congress headquarters after the demise of former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao," he said."There is no democracy in the Congress. How will it preserve democracy in the country," the BJP chief added.The 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly will go to the polls on November 28 and the results will be announced on December 11. PTI CORR MAS ADU LAL ND KRK RC