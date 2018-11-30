Congress joining hands with Naxals to oust PM Modi: BJP

Jaipur, Nov 30 (PTI) BJP national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao Friday accused the Congress of joining hands with the Naxals to oust Prime Minister Narendra Modi."Congress party has joined hands with Naxalites to oust Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his leadership, Rao told reporters here at a press conference. In his poll rallies, Modi has also accused the Congress of backing 'urban Maoists'. Rao also claimed that Congress has promised Scheduled Caste (SC) status to the Christians in its election manifesto for Telangana."The promise made in the election manifesto is an open challenge to Indian Constitution. It has pointed fingers on the country's entire system," he said. PTI AG RCJ