Congress leader Shivakumar arrives in Mumbai to meet rebel MLAs

Mumbai, Jul 10 (PTI) Senior Congress leader and Karnataka Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar arrived in Mumbai Wednesday morning to make a last ditch attempt to pacify the rebel MLAs stationed here at a luxury hotel.On his arrival, Shivakumar told reporters, "Let the Mumbai police or any other force be deployed. We have come to meet our friends. We are born together in politics and will die together."12 MLAs seven of Congress, three of JD(S) and two Independents are in the city since Saturday after resigning from the membership of the assembly and withdrawing support to the state's coalition government.Late midnight, ten of the MLAs wrote to the police fearing threat to their lives and asked that Shivkumar be prevented from entering the hotel where they are put up. PTI MR VT CPS ABHABHABH