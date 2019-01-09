Congress leaders, state chief to meet in Delhi on Thursday

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) All Congress in-charges and state chiefs will be in the national capital Thursday to discuss the party's strategy for the Lok Sabha elections, sources said.Congress leaders from various states have been called for an interaction with the AICC coordination committee chaired by A K Antony. Senior party leaders Ahmed Patel and Ashok Gehlot will also be present during the meeting, as they are members of the panel.Sources said a meeting of the data analytics department has also been scheduled and top Congress leaders will also discuss the party's Jan Sampark programme. PTI SKC SKC ANBANB