Congress legislature party meeting begins in Jaipur

Jaipur, Dec 12 (PTI) Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting began at the party's state headquarters here on Wednesday to discuss the name of the next Rajasthan chief minister. AICC General Secretary Avinash Pande and party's observer K C Venugopal will seek individual opinion of the party MLAs in the meeting.The CLP will file a resolution and the observer will apprise party president Rahul Gandhi about the opinion and views of the MLAs, a party leader said. The final decision will be taken by Gandhi based on the feedback, he added.PCC president Sachin Pilot, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, both MLAs and front runners for the coveted post, are in the meeting besides other party MLAs.The name of the chief minister will be announced in the evening and a delegation of the party then meet Governor Kalyan Singh to stake claim to form the government. PTI SDA RCJ