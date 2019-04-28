Congress' Lilothia undertakes 'padyatra' in North West Delhi seat

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Congress' Rajesh Lilothia, who is contesting from North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat, undertook 'padyatras' in the constituency on Sunday to interact with the voters and accused the BJP and the AAP of "betraying" the people by not delivering on their promises.He interacted with voters at Mundka, Narela, Kirari and Bawana assembly constituencies and addressed several small meetings.Lilothia interacted with the people on the need to bring back the Congress to power and accused the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party of "betraying" the people of Delhi by not delivering on any of the promises made by them.He appealed to the people in these areas to vote for the Congress to ensure his victory.Lilothia said he was a local man who knows the pulse of the people, while the BJP has imported its candidate from Punjab and the AAP has made a man from Uttar Pradesh as its candidate.He said being a local man, he knows the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat inside out, and if he is elected, he would spare no effort in the total development of the constituency.He claimed both the BJP and the AAP were opportunistic parties who have no interest in the welfare of the people of Delhi, particularly the development of North East Delhi."The BJP government at the Centre has done nothing to fulfil its promises in the last five years, while the Kejriwal government has made only hollow promises," he said.Lilothia is pitted against Punjabi singer Hans Raj Hans, who is contesting on a BJP ticket and AAP's Guggan Singh. PTI SLB KJ