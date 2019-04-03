Congress manifesto full of lies, hypocrisy: PM Modi

(Eds: Updating with fresh inputs) Pasighat (Arunachal Pradesh), Apr 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday tore into the Congress, terming its manifesto as a "hypocrisy document" which was "full of lies".Addressing his second rally in Arunachal Pradesh within a week, the prime minister said the upcoming Lok Sabha polls will be about the choice between "trust and corruption, and about resolution and conspiracy".He charged that the Congress sympathises with those who insult India, and wondered whether its party symbol, the hand, is with the country or with those conspiring against it."Those who burn the Tricolour and insult it, raise slogans of breaking India into pieces, play in the hands of foreign forces and vandalise statues of Baba Saheb (Ambedkar), the Congress sympathises with them, too," Modi further charged. Citing the Congress manifesto for the 2004 Lok Sabha elections, Modi said it had promised that every house would have electricity by 2009."However, till 2014 around 18,000 villages in the country were unelectrified... Just like them (the Congress), their manifesto is corrupt and full of lies. Therefore, it should be called hypocrisy document, not a manifesto," Modi said. Modi, addressing a large gathering at Pasighat, about 220 km from the state capital of Itanagar, said, "With the NDA coming back to power in 2014, it fulfilled the promise of the Congress by illuminating 18,000 villages across the country within 1,000 days."Congress President Rahul Gandhi Tuesday released his party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls, making job creation, addressing farm distress, bringing a single moderate rate of GST and giving Rs 72,000 per annum to poor families as key focus, if it comes to power.The prime minister said unlike the Congress, the BJP never made false promises and kept its commitment of providing free LPG connection to nearly 60 crore women in the country, besides constructing toilets in every village and extending healthcare facilities under the 'Ayushmaan Bharat' scheme."Under the Ayushmaan Bharat Yojana, about three lakh people in Arunachal Pradesh were covered, who were provided free treatment to the tune of Rs 5 lakh per family," the PM said.Every house in Arunachal Pradesh has been illuminated with electricity after 70 years of Independence, he added.Modi said he does not claim to have completed all the developmental work since becoming the prime minister, but, "I can say that I am a man who can withstand any challenge the country faces, and plan and execute all works with dedication and commitment".Accusing the Congress of neglecting the north east region, especially Arunachal Pradesh, he said the state never found its place in the "dil" (heart) of the grand old party.The prime minister charged that the Congress was fooling farmers in the name of votes, whereas the BJP government has always been with them."We never committed the sin of betraying farmers but we introduced the mechanism from seed to market," the PM said.Elaborating on the development plans of Arunachal Pradesh, he said the BJP government's vision for the state is connectivity, resources and respect.The prime minister said the state is on the growth path now with many mega projects like the Advance Landing Grounds (ALGs) at Pasighat and Tezu, train connectivity between Naharlagun and Guwahati, and Naharlagun and New Delhi. Asserting that he is committed to safeguard the tribal tradition and culture, Modi said he had visited the region "more than 30 times" in comparison to his predecessors, because of the love and affection he shares with the people of the north east.Elections to Arunachal Pradesh's 57 assembly seats and two parliamentary constituencies will be held simultaneously on April 11. Three BJP candidates were elected unopposed to the 60-member House, after the final date of withdrawal of candidature on March 28. PTI UPL RBT MM DVDV