Congress manifesto may promise higher representation of Dalits, minorities in judiciary

New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) After promising a minimum annual income of Rs 72,000 to the poorest 20 per cent among the poor and the right to health for them, the Congress is planning to include in its poll manifesto a provision for higher representation of Dalits, OBCs and minorities in judiciary.According to sources, a decision to this effect was taken in an internal meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) chaired by P Chidambaram on March 26. The CWC also decided to include in the Congress manifesto the promise of Nyuntam Aay Yojna (NYAY - the minimum income scheme).The meeting, while approving various aspects of increased representation in judiciary, specially the higher courts, also decided to invite more suggestions on the issue.A senior party leader who was part of the CWC meeting told PTI that the CWC agreed that higher representation of scheduled castes and tribes, besides the OBCs and minorities should be ensured in the judiciary.There is a complete possibility that the election manifesto, to be released in a few days, would include the provisions for higher representation of the SC/STs, OBCs and minorities in judiciary, he said.The leader added that the manifesto would envisage effecting higher representation of these sections in the judiciary without affecting its independence and autonomy.The higher representation of these sections in judiciary would be implemented through coordination with the judiciary, the judicial appointment commission and other modes, he added.The Congress leader said many other proposals such as providing for reservation in private sector, ensuring it in promotions in government jobs and proper implementation of the existing reservation policy in all the states and Central government institutions and departments were also mooted in the CWC meeting.The meeting also agreed to have in the manifesto provisions for giving houses or residential plots to the homeless among Dalits and OBCs and preventing their oppression at work-places, he said.