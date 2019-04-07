Congress neglected Dalits, defeated vision of Ambedkar: Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Sunday accused the Congress of neglecting Dalits during its rule and defeating the vision of Baba Saheb Ambedkar, alleging that the opposition party only used the community as a votebank.During a Dalit Yuva Sammelan at Delhi BJP office, Tiwari urged the participants to vote to bring Prime Minister Narendra Modi to power once again.He alleged the Congress only did politics in the name of Dalits and used them as votebank.But the governments of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi worked for the benefit of the community, he asserted."It was our PM Modi who led the development of Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, so that people could visit it know more about Ambedkar. Also, the Modi government built the 'Panchteerth' associated with Baba Saheb," he said.The term is used to collectively refer to five places which portray the life history of the Dalit icon. The government has launched a project to link the five places.Tiwari said Modi is working for all sections of society and choosing him as PM will shape the future of India.He said the BJP has started the Stand Up scheme under which Dalit entrepreneurs can get a loan of Rs 1 crore at 4 per cent interest. PTI VIT MNL ABHABH